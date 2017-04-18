Mher Sahakyan Speaks on ‘China’s Policy on Iranian Nuclear Issue’ at Cambridge University

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom—The Third Biennial Conference on Iranian Studies was held at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge from April 11-12, organized by the Symposia Iranica and University of Cambridge.

Selected scholars from different countries were invited to introduce their research. Armenian researcher Dr. Mher Sahakyan was among them. He presented his research on China’s Policy on Iranian Nuclear Issue in the UNSC. Mher gave a detailed analysis of China’s role and position on this important international security issue.

The presentation was followed by a discussion on both the topic of research and the methods used by the speaker.

Sahakyan is the Director of “China‑Eurasia” Council for Political and Strategic Research” Foundation at Nanjing University in China, where he completed his PhD in the field of international relations. He became the first Armenian to earn a doctorate from its School of International Studies. He is also a member of the International Political Science Association. Sahakyan’s academic contributions have been published in Russia, China and Armenia.