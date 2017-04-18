Community Commemoration to be Held at Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument

MONTEBELLO, Calif.—The United Armenian Council of Los Angeles for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide calls on Armenian Americans to attend the community-wide commemoration event at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument on Sunday, April 23 from 3-5pm at Bicknell Park in Montebello, California to honor the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

After the opening of the event, clergy from all Armenian religious denominations will hold a religious ceremony in memory of the martyrs. Remarks will be delivered by political figures including U.S. Congress Representatives Linda Sanchez and Ed Royce, CA State Secretary Alex Padilla and Treasurer John Chiang, L.A. City Councilman Paul Krekorian, CA State Senator Anthony Portantino, CA State Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, Hrant Dink’s attorney Fethiye Cetin and Assyrian Genocide Scholar Sabri Atman. Following performances by the Armenian Youth Association of California Choir, United Armenian Council member organizations will place wreaths by the memorial monument.

Buses providing transportation will depart at 2pm from St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Glendale.

We strongly encourage all community members to join UACLA at the Martyrs Monument in Montebello for the commemoration dedicated to the 102nd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. For more information, please visit uacla.com.

United Armenian Council for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide – Los Angeles