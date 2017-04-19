Foreign Companies to be on Baku ‘Blacklist’ for Work in Artsakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AzerNews)—Any foreign company involved in excavations or reconstruction of historical monuments in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia will be included into the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s ‘blacklist.’

Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev announced about this while talking to reporters on April 18, adding that apart from blacklisting, Azerbaijan will also cease its cooperation with these companies.

“Recently, it has become known that under the pretext of scientific study some of our historical monuments located in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region are being excavated in order to falsify history,” he said.

“Unfortunately, scientists from other countries are sometimes involved in this,” Garayev said, noting that the Ministry has already voiced its concern in this regard.

“We, as the Ministry, have already expressed our concern to UNESCO and ISESCO,” Garayev said.