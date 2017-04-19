Russia Sees ‘No Problem’ in Trade with Armenia Through Abkhazia

SOKHUMI, Abkhazia (ArmRadio)—Russia sees no problems with the resumption of cargo transportation to Armenia through Abkhazia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference in Sukhumi on Tuesday, reported Eurasia Daily.

He said legal basis exists for resumption of transit. “It [the legal basis] can rely on the agreements reached between the Russian Federation and the World Trade Organization in 2011, when we joined it,” Lavrov said.

“We know our Armenian colleagues are interested in the resumption of transit. The President of Abkhazia said today the republic does not mind,” Russia’s top diplomat stated.

Abkhazia President Raul Khadzhimba said, in turn, that the republic is ready for resumption of cargo transportation from Russia to Armenia, as it will open up new perspectives for increasing budget revenues.

He said the issue can be solved “if the Georgian side is willing.”