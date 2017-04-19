Artsakh Rep. to US Speaks at Florida International University

MIAMI, Florida—Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the United States, gave a lecture at the Florida International University on April 13, reported the Artsakh Foreign Ministry. Students and lecturers of the International Relations and Political Science Departments attended the event.

During the lecture, Avetisyan briefed on the history of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the current situation in the settlement process, as well as regional developments.

At the end of the meeting, the Artsakh representative answered the questions related to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, the international recognition of Artsakh and the state-building process.