Armenia Airline to Launch Flights to Israel in May

YEREVAN (ARKA)—Armenia Aircompany will begin operating regular flights to Israel, the press service of the Chief Civil Aviation Department of Armenia said on Wednesday.

The maiden flight is slated for May 17, 2017.

The permission was granted to Armenia airline following lengthy negotiations between the Chief Civil Aviation Department and relevant Israeli authorities. The destination airports are in Yerevan and Tel -Aviv. Flights will be made twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Armenian authorities believe that direct flights between Israel and Armenia will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and economy.

Round-trip tickets will value at about 247 Euros, and will begin selling on April 20.

Founded in late 2015, Armenia Aircompany is currently the only airline operating in Armenia, with regular flights to Lebanon, Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Greece.