Armenian Genocide Committee Announces March For Justice Coalition Partners

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Genocide Committee announced the addition of twenty-nine coalition partners for the March for Justice on April 24, 2017, in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the demand for its recognition by the Turkish government.

“The AGC welcomes the overwhelming and broad-based support it has received from its diverse coalition partners to march for and demand universal justice of the Armenian Genocide. Our coalition partners have demonstrated their commitment to educate our society about the consequences of history and to stand up against all injustice and crimes against humanity. ” said Raffi Kassabian, Esq., on behalf of the Armenian Genocide Committee.

The March for Justice will take place on Monday, April 24th, 12:00pm from Pan Pacific Park to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.

“It’s the amalgamation of culture, educating, and motivating one another strictly for the pureness of solidarity — while standing side by side ethnic, human rights, and student organizations — which gives marching its purpose.” Glendale Community College student Lori A. Sinanian said.

For over a century, the government of Turkey has refused to heed worldwide calls by dozens of governments, world leaders, non-governmental organizations, and even Turkish intellectuals to accept responsibility for the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide reaffirms the global demand for justice and the call for accountability from the government of Turkey to make appropriate moral, financial and territorial restitution, as mandated by the fundamental norms of international law and civilized society.

The signatories below, which include non-profit, civil rights, unions, labor, community based, and student organizations, affirmed their commitment to the global demand for justice for the Armenian Genocide, and advancing the call for accountability on the part of the Turkish government in acknowledging their crimes against the Armenian people.

AF3IRM National (Association of Filipinas and Feminists Fighting Imperialism Re-feudalization & Marginalization)

American Hellenic Council

All-Armenian Student Association

Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect

ANSWER Coalition

Armenian Law Students Association at Berkeley Law

Assyrian-American Association of Southern California

Assyrian Student Association of Los Angeles

Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST)

Democracy Council

Democratic Socialists of America

Ezidi Relief Fund

Friends of Rojava in North America

Gay and Lesbian Armenian Society (GALAS)

Glendale Community College Black Student Union

Jewish World Watch

Jewish Voice for Peace- Los Angeles Chapter

Kurdish American Relief fund

Kurdish American Committee for Democracy and Human Rights in Iran (KAC4DHRI)

Kurdish American Education Society

Loyola Law School Armenian Law Students Association

Palestinian Youth Movement

Peace in Kurdistan Campaign in the UK

San Diego State University (SDSU)

Students for Justice in Palestine

Southern California Armenian Democrats (SCAD)

Southwest Asian North Afrikan (SWANA)- Los Angeles Chapter

University of California Student Association

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA)

Voice of Kurdish-American Radio for Democracy, Peace and Freedom (VOKRadio)