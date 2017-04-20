Buenos Aires Declares April 24 Day of Armenian Genocide Commemoration

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (Agencia Prensa Armenia)— The municipality of the City of Buenos Aires during a session on April 20 declared “for the promotion and defense of human rights” the central act “for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish State, to be held next April 24 under the slogan ‘Memory, Truth, Justice and Reparation.’”

The resolution–presented by Legislator Jose Campagnoli, president of the Commission on Human Rights, Guarantees and Antidiscrimination of the legislature, with the co-author of Carlos Tomada, second vice-president of the legislature– will be presented on Monday, April 24 in front of the residence of the Ambassador of Turkey, after a rally organized by the institutions of the Armenian community. In that sense, the legislature also approved, on the initiative of Legislator Javier Andrade, an adhesion to the activities that will be carried out that day.

On April 18, a Khachkar (cross stone) was revealed in a square of Cordoba, Argentina.

Cordoba is the second largest city of Argentina with a population of over 4,000,000 inhabitants and has an Armenian community of over 5,000 people. It is also the place with the remains and a memorial of the Armenian hero Aram Yerganian.

The Khachkar, donated by young Argentine-Armenian Cristian Merdinian, was inaugurated with the presence of Vice Governor Martin Llaryora, the Mayor Ramon Mestre, Ambassador of Armenia in Argentina Esther Mkrtumyan, Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile, Archbishop of the Catholic Church Carlos Nañez and Eduardo Tutuchian, President of the Armenian Community of Cordoba.