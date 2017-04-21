Sahakian Visits Developmental Projects in Martuni Region

MARTUNI, Artsakh—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian visited developmental projects in the Martuni region on April 21.

In the regional center of Martuni, Sahakian got acquainted with the developments of construction and renovation of its roads. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining the high quality roads and offered corresponding instruction to the project heads.

On the same day, the president visited the Chartar town in Artsakh and met with staff of Secondary School #5.

Issues related to secondary education and problems the school faces were discussed during the meeting.

The Head of the State noted that education and school-building in the state remains a focus of the government.