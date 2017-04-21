Nighttime Commemoration to Be Held in Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.—The San Gabriel Valley Armenian community will be commemorating 102nd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by hosting its annual rally and vigil on Sunday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Bicknell Park, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. The San Gabriel Valley Armenian Community would like to invite all community members to join in commemorating the Armenian Genocide and paying respect to the victims who lost their lives in the atrocities.

The keynote address in Armenian will be provide by ARF Bureau Member Viken Yacoubian and the English keynote will be delivered by world renowned academic, author and actvist Paul Von Blum, a Senior Lecturer in African American Studies and Communication Studies at UCLA. Von Blum is the author of six books and numerous articles on art, culture, education, and politics that have been widely published in several acclaimed journals of communications and public opinion.

In the spirit of survival and perseverance, musical performances will be staged by several acclaimed artists including Greg Hosharian and the Armenian Pops Ensemble and Raffi Semerdjian,

The commemorative event will conclude with a traditional candlelight vigil and requiem service (hokehankist) at the base of the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument.

The event is sponsored by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dro Gomideh, Armenian National Committee of America – San Gabriel Valley Chapter, and Armenian Youth Federation Vahan Cardashian chapter, with the support and participation of all local community organizations including the Holy Cross Cathedral Board, Mesrobian Armenian School students, parents, staff and Board, Armenian Relief Society Ani and Nayiri Chapters, and Montebello Homenetmen.