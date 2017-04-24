Tens of Thousands March for Justice to Los Angeles Turkish Consulate

LOS ANGELES—Tens of thousands of community members marched to the Consulate General of Turkey in Los Angeles Monday demanding justice for the Armenian Genocide in an event organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee—a coalition of groups the include the four denominations, the national political parties, as well as the most prominent relief, youth and advocacy organizations in the community.

The march began at Pan Pacific Park, the site of the Holocaust Museum and spanned for one and a half miles through the streets of Los Angeles to the Turkish Consulate on Wilshire Boulevard.

Before the beginning of the march, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garecetti headed a program that included remarks by LA City Councilmembers Paul Krekorian and David Ryu.

The march culminated into a rally at the Turkish Consulate. Among the public officials who addressed the crowd were Rep. Adam Schiff, California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, LA City Councilman Paul Koretz and President of the LA Unified School District Steve Zimmer.

The program began with the leaders of the four denomination leading the crowd into prayer, followed by the singing of the United States and Armenian national anthems by Maria Colette.

Masters of Ceremony Hrach Avedissian and Lara Armani expertly guided the program, which included remarks from the Armenian Genocide Committee by Silva Kachigian, Raffi Hamparian and Armig Khodanian. The youth’s message was delivered by Rafi Orphali.

The program also featured musical performances by R-Mean, Joseph Krikorian, Armenchik and Maria Cozette, with a grand finale by Harout Pamboukjian.

Asbarez will provide more in-depth coverage of the March for Justice in future editions.