Artsakh Soldier Narek Harutyunyan Killed By Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Narek Harutyunyan, born in 1997, was killed by Azerbaijani fire on April 24, read a statement by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic’s Defense Ministry. The incident took place on 5:50 p.m. in the eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border (Line of Contact).
The Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani side fired 800 gunshots toward Artsakh military units about 210 times, violating the ceasefire agreement 50 times.
Investigation regarding Harutyunyan’s death is underway.
The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Harutyunyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.
“The Artsakh Defense Army responded through necessary measures to quell the Azerbaijani offensive and continues to protect their positions,” concluded the statement.
