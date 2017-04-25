ANCA-Burbank Congratulates Election Winners

BURBANK, Calif.—The Burbank City Clerk’s office certified the results of Burbank General Elections on April 14. This completed the 2017 election cycle, with the filling of the two city council seats that had remained in contention after the February Primary Election.



Burbank ANCA (ANCA-B) congratulates all the winning candidates from both rounds of elections:



Jess Talamantes (City Council)

Bob Frutos (City Council)

Sharon Springer (City Council)

Steven Frintner (BUSD Board)

Charlene Tabet (BUSD Board)

Zizette Mullins (City Clerk)

Debbie Kukta (City Treasurer)



“We are proud to have supported incumbents Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos, Zizette Mullins, and Debbie Kutka along with newcomer Steven Frintner,” said ANCA-B co-chair Gaidzag Shahbazian, “and we look forward to continued cooperation with all elected official to create a better life for all Burbank residents.



ANCA-Burbank has had a long relationship with Dr. Gordon. It was disappointing that he fell short of securing a fourth term in a very close race. We look forward to forging a similarly strong relationship with Ms. Springer as we have with all our elected officials. ANCA-Burbank stands ready to work with anyone to advocate for the interests of the Armenian-American community in Burbank.



The Armenian National Committee of America–Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes its increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.

