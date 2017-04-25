Genocide Commemorated in Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN, STEPANAKERT—The 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was marked in Armenia and Artsakh, with the leaders of both republics shepherding their citizen in commemoration events and wreath laying at the Genocide memorials.
President Serzh Sarkisian and the First Lady Rita Sarkisian visited the Dzidzernagapert Memorial Monument in Yerevan Monday along with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the entire Armenian government as well as His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians. The president laid a wreath at the memorial and placed flowers at the eternal fire, which immortalizes the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Following the ceremony, Sarkisian led his delegation on a tour of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where they viewed the permanent displays and a temporary exhibit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence entitled “From the Yeghern to the Re-Establishment of Independence.” The group was also saw plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Dzidzernagapert Memorial Complex.
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said that those attempting to eliminate the Armenian Nation had failed “as we are living a new revival today.”
“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide by any country is important, but the utmost objective is to get recognition by Turkey,” said Kocharyan who added that it is important for Armenia to draw lessons from the Genocide to prevent any future such crimes not only against Armenians, but also throughout the world.
“Recognition by every country reminds all humanity that the threat of genocide is still there. If left un-condemned, a crime against humanity leads to new crimes,” Kocharyan added.
On Saturday evening, thousands of people marched from Liberty Square in Yerevan to the Dzidzernagapert Memorial in a torchlight procession commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Organized by the ARF Youth of Armenia, the procession has become a tradition in Yerevan for more than two decades.
In Artsakh, the republic’s president Bako Sahakian accompanied by other government officials visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers at the Armenian Genocide monument.
“The Armenian nation, due to its unshakable faith, resilience, endless love and devotion toward the homeland was able to resist this terrible calamity,” said President Sahakian in a statement issued Monday on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide anniversary.
“The Armenian tricolor flew again in a small part of our historic homeland and today we have free, independent and sovereign Mother Armenia and the Artsakh Republic. Our compatriots having narrowly escaped from slaughter found refuge in different corners of the world and formed a powerful diaspora which lives with the homeland’s concerns and has become an important pillar of our statehood,” added Sahakian.
“The Armenian Genocide will never be erased from our nation’s memory. We will firmly continue to fight for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and condemnation of its denial,” said Sahakian. “This crime with no expiration date must not be forgotten by the civilized world either. Oblivion and indifference is a crime in itself and can lead to new atrocities in the future. This simple truth has been proved many times in the 20th and 21st centuries and we are grateful to all those people and states that were with our nation during those days of ordeal, that go on supporting us today for the restoration of justice in our struggle.”
“Commemorating the martyrs we must realize that the most reliable guarantee of our Motherland’s defense capacity and security is a free, sovereign and democratic statehood, efficient army, the firm Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. And we will do our best for strengthening, developing and empowering them,” concluded Sahakian.
Armenian Constitution, Article 9 says: “The foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia shall be conducted in accordance with the principles and norms of the international law, with the aim of establishing good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with all states.”
What Armenians do is to violate the very requirement of their own constitution repeating the same unproven stories for the last 100+ years. Almost by every person in the world files a complaint with the local police department, or starts a law suit in the local court of law. But not Armenians; they constantly repeat the same legally unproven stories. It is nothing short of hate mongering, not helping anybody either.
By the mean time, Armenians assassinated innocent Turkish diplomats and foreign nationals throughout the world during 1970s and 1980s. 110 acts of terror were carried out by Armenian terrorists in 38 cities in 21 countries. 39 of these were armed attacks, 70 of them bomb attacks and one was an occupation. 42 Turkish diplomats and 4 foreign nationals were assassinated in these attacks, while 15 Turks and 66 foreign nationals were wounded.
That did not help either. So, what happened to the Armenian Constitution, Article 9?
“The foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia shall be conducted in accordance with the principles and norms of the international law, with the aim of establishing good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with all states.”
If it is true that what Armenians claim up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed during World War-I in a systematic genocide campaign perpetrated by Ottoman empire or its Turkish subjects, and if they have evidence to prove it, common-sense dictates, they should go to an internationally recognized court of law, like the World Court, or ICC (International Criminal Court), or set up an impartial inquiry of honest, independent and un-biased experts themselves, or cooperate with the one proposed by the Turkish government (which is still on the table with $25 million set aside for it) for such inquiry, unless you are hiding or afraid of something.
So, every evidence needs to be analyzed and verified for its authenticity. This can only be done by a team of independent, unbiased experts of all fields in the independent and unbiased court of law.
Armenians are doing none of them. There must be an important reason. Could the reason be the following:
Armenians do not want to resolve this issue because the anti-Turkish hate propaganda is a big industry for them. They do not want to lose such lucrative business if the issue is settled. If this is true, may be Armenians do not want to lose this big money making anti-Turkish propaganda industry.
I sincerely think Turkish government should do it even if Armenians turn it down any invitations in this matter.
Right now there are more than 100 thousands Armenian citizens entered and living in Turkiye illegally with equal rights and freedoms like legal citizens of the country, using the country’s resources, working at the jobs that belong to legal Turkish citizens and sending the money they make illegally to their families in Armenia??? Only because Armenian failed economy cannot feed them , cannot provide jobs for them. If Turks were enemy of Armenians, none of those Armenians would be able to enter, live and work in Turkiye illegally.
Personally, like almost everybody, I am not an expert in law, history, forensic investigation, or any other related subject. But I do not want to be discriminated against, or killed only because of my race. Like most of everybody, I do not want to discriminate against anybody or harm anybody because of their race either. I also do not accept any unproven accusation. If you claim I did something wrong, prove it (the burden is on you), or just shut up. Always remember, innocent until proven guilty. One cannot go around and accuse people (and/or nations) of wrong doing.
The best to resolve this issue is also by an binding inquiry by an internationally recognized, independent, unbiased court of law approved by all sides involved. I believe that is a peaceful, legal, democratic and commonsense approach.
If Armenians who constantly claim Ottoman Turkish subjects massacred 1.5 million Armenians, their fellow Ottoman subjects, during WWI, and not allowing a legal analysis of the evidence if they have any by internationally recognized, independent and unbiased court of law, they must be hiding something important; may be they know it never happened.
Remember also, Turks were not citizens of Ottoman Empire; Turks were subjects of Ottoman Empire just like all the other peoples under Ottoman rule including Armenian people. Ottoman Empire was never a democratically elected representative of its Turkish Subjects or any of its subjugated peoples including Armenian people. Turks were not Ottomans, Ottomans were not Turks. Every single member Ottoman dynasty (male and female) was born by a concubine woman of non-Turkish race, culture, language, etc. Because of his cruelties, known as the “Red Sultan” Abdulhamit II’s mother was an Armenian concubine.
Ottoman Empire was never a “Turkish” empire and/or state based on, or pursued, Turkish culture, language, race, etc., Hundreds of Armenians were employed at the highest echelons of Ottoman hierarchy as ministers, governor, mayors, military generals, etc. even during the time of Armenian claims of massacre, while its Turkish subjects were kept deliberately only poor, uneducated, landless and unemployed peasants only to become conscripts to be killed in Ottoman wars.
The Democratic Republic of Turkiye was established on October 29, 1923 by winning a long and bloody war of independence after the end of WWI in 1918 starting on May 19, 1919 against all odds and all victors of WWI including rebelling Armenians who were helped by Czarist Russia and by the victors of WWI to rebel against Ottoman rule to carve up a “homeland” in Eastern Anatolia which really never existed for the previous more than 1200 years or so by raping, torturing, massacring and forcing Ottoman Moslem subjects (Turks, Arabs, Kurds, even Moslem Armenians, and others) out of their homes, while Armenians in other Ottoman territories were never unharmed by anybody, peaceful, and did not rebel against Ottoman rule.