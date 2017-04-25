Czech Republic Parliament Recognizes Armenian Genocide

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (ArmRadio)—The parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The resolution passed with 104 votes.



The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic has approved a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The resolution was proposed by MEP Robin Bönisch from the CSSD. “I think it was the Czech Republic’s debt to formally recognize the genocide. And because yesterday it was the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I think it was very symbolic to recognize the genocide of the Armenians today,” Bönisch said.

President Milos Zeman also called the killing of Armenians genocide. On the occasion of the anniversary, the President sent a letter to Barsega Pilavchian, the spiritual leader of the Armenian community in the Czech Republic.

“I agree that history is not meant to be interpreted by politicians. At the same time, however, I believe that the events that cost 1.5 million innocent people represent a tragic chapter in the history of not only the Armenian nation but also of the entire civilized world,” Zeman wrote in a letter published on Tuesday.