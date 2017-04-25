Artsakh Foreign Minister Visits South Ossetia

TSKHINVALI, South Ossetia—Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan visited to the Republic of South Ossetia (State of Alania) on April 21.
The Artsakh delegation on Friday participated in the ceremony of inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic, Anatoly Bibilov. Mirzoyan conveyed to him Artsakh President Bako Sahakian’s congratulations and best wishes.
In the frameworks of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia Murat Jioev. The sides discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries and touched upon regional developments.
