EU Representative Hails Progress in Armenia-EU Relations

YEREVAN—President Serzh Sarkisian received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber on April 26 in Yerevan, announced the presidential press service Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to Armenia-EU relations, the April 2 parliamentary elections in Armenia, reforms to be implemented in different spheres, as well as the opportunities of furthering the negotiation process on the settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic peace process.

Salber congratulated Sarkisian on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections, underlining that Armenia made a serious step towards stability and reinforcement of democracy. Salber hailed the progress in Armenia-EU relations.

Sarkisian, in turn, emphasized EU’s considerable contribution in the process of preparation of the elections, which helped organize elections meeting international standards.

Sargsyan and Salber discussed the prospectives of furthering the negotiation process, the existing problems and challenges, the ways of EU’s possible contribution to the process.

The EU Special Representative assured of the European Union’s willingness to contribute to the settlement of the conflict by supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian also received Salber on April 26.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries towards the creation of appropriate conditions for the advancement of the Artsakh peace process. The necessity to implement the agreements reached at the Summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg last year was emphasized.

During the meeting, reference was made to a possible meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future.