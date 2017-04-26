‘There Cannot Be Two Opinions Regarding Killings of Innocent People’ says India’s VP

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—“There cannot be two opinions regarding the killings of the innocent people, be it in this region, Asia, Africa or in Latin America. We are obliged to adopt the universal values,” said Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, meeting with Yerevan State University students and faculty and visiting the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts.

During his three-day official visit to Armenia, Ansari visited the Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on Tuesday to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. “Any killing of humans by other human beings can generate only one feeling,” he said. “It’s part of history no one can be proud of.”

Ansari also revealed the message he left in the guestbook of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. “These materials are witnesses to the terrible violence that befell the Armenian people. Only through values like tolerance and mutual understanding can we hope for a peaceful and harmonious future,” he wrote.

Born in the city of Kolkata where many Armenians reside, Ansari emphasized the centuries-old Armenian-Indian ties and hailed the role of Armenians in the development of his country.

“I’ve come to a country far from India, but close to the individual and collective memory of Indians,” Ansari stressed. “This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations and I hope high-level visits will contribute to the further deepening of relations,” he said.