Turkey Criticizes Trump Over April 24 Statement

ANKARA, Turkey (Hurriyet Daily News)—Turkey has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his statement to commemorate the mass killings of Ottoman Armenians in 1915, voicing expectations that the new administration will not lend credence to “a one-sided historical narrative.”

Trump, in a traditional presidential statement issued every April 24, used the term “Meds Yeghern,” an Armenian term meaning “great calamity,” avoiding the use of the word genocide, just like his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“We consider that the misinformation and false definitions contained in U.S. President Trump’s written statement on April 24, 2017, regarding the 1915 events are derived from the information pollution created over the years by some Armenian circles in the U.S. by means of propaganda methods,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on April 24.

“We expect that the new U.S. administration will not lend credence to the one-sided historical narrative of these circles, which are known for their tendency to violence and hate speech, and to adopt an approach which will take into consideration the sufferings of all sides,” it added.

Trump, in his first April 24 statement, preferred to follow the line of Obama, who also used the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern” and not genocide while president, despite promising to label the killings as genocide while on the campaign trail in 2008.