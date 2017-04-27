Armenia, EU Launch Talks on Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement

YEREVAN—The first stage of the negotiations between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (Common Aviation Area between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union) has been kicked off, announced the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia on Thursday.

“The Common Aviation Area Agreement will help to enhance tourism and trade, allow more EU citizens discover beautiful Armenia,” Head of the EU Delegation to Armenian Piotr Switalski said at the opening of the negotiations.

“This is a beautiful day because the relations between Armenia and the European Union are getting a new positive impetus,” he said.

The negotiating group of the Armenian side will be headed by the Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan.

Negotiating delegation from the European Union side is headed by the Deputy Head of Unit for Aviation Agreements of the European Commission Klaus Geil.

In the frames of this agreement the Republic of Armenia will join the EU Common Aviation Area, and as a result the parties will liberalize the market, providing the airlines with the opportunity to operate the routes without any limitations and enjoy equal opportunities of servicing a market with a population of 500 million.

The effective European standards will be introduced in the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian and foreign airlines will be provided with the opportunity to operate air routes based on commercial considerations without any limiting interference by the states.

On December 1, 2016 the Council of EU Transport Ministers adopted a mandate to allow the European Commission to begin negotiations with Armenia.