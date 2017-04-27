Rep. Schiff Honors Lena Kortoshian as ‘Woman of the Year’

LOS ANGELES—Educator and community activist Lena Kortoshian was one of 12 women honored by Rep. Adam Schiff during his 2017 Women of the Year luncheon in Echo Park on April 22.

The honorees come from communities in the 28th Congressional District –West Hollywood, Burbank, Pasadena, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Sunland/Tujunga, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta. This recognition is made each year during Women’s History Month.

“This remarkable group of women demonstrate the truth of the maxim that if you need something done, ask a busy person,” Rep. Schiff said. “Each has worked tirelessly to support a myriad of charitable, business and community causes, and made an indelible mark on our region. I’m honored to recognize these women and show appreciation for their extraordinary work in our community.”

This year’s honorees were: Holly Hampton (Echo Park), Marlene Hitt (Sunland/Tujunga), Anne-Marie Johnson (Silver Lake), Phyllis Kim (Glendale), Lena Kortoshian (La Crescenta), Camille Lombardo (Pasadena), Betty Porto (La Cañada Flintridge), Christine Rodriguez (Elysian Valley), Noemi Torres (West Hollywood), Amanda Truelove Fairey (Franklin Hills/Los Feliz), Karen Volpei-Gussow (Burbank), and Amy Yanow (Hollywood Hills).

These honorees come from all backgrounds and professions and represent the thousands of women who make a positive impact in our communities. While there are no specific criteria for nomination, Rep. Schiff looks to recognize women who — through their work or volunteerism — have improved the quality of life for our community.

Rep. Schiff presented and entered a special tribute into the Congressional Record for each woman.

Below is the congressman’s tribute to Lena Kortoshian.

I rise today in honor of Women’s History Month. Each year, we pay special tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by our nation’s women. It is an honor to pay homage to outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Lena Kortoshian of La Crescenta, California.

Ms. Kortoshian attended California State University, Northridge, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, and a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Policy Studies.

For many years, Ms. Kortoshian has been a pillar of education and an avid supporter of our youth. Lena’s career in education began in 1986, when she was working as an instructional assistant at an elementary and a middle school in the Glendale Unified School District. Since then, she has served in many capacities, including as a mathematics teacher at Glendale High School and Clark Magnet High School, Assistant Principal of Herbert Hoover High School, and a Mathematics Administrator at the Los Angeles County Office of Education. Lena has also served as Assistant Principal and Associate Principal of Clark Magnet High School, and is currently Principal of the school.

Lena has always dedicated her time and efforts to ensure the success of her students. She served as a volunteer math tutor with the Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools, a non-profit organization that addresses both the educational and social needs of immigrant children in public schools, and continues to tutor students after school, giving special attention to each student she helps. Lena is also a Member of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools – a board which is appointed by the Prelate and Executive Council of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America.

Over the years, Lena has received recognition for her contributions to the community, such as the Armenian American Chamber of Commerce’s “Friend of the Armenian Community” award.

I ask all Members to join me in honoring an exceptional woman of California’s 28th Congressional District, Lena Kortoshian.