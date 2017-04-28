Atanian Art Center Wins Commission for Little Armenia Gateway Project

$350,000 Public Art project will be located next to the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard

LITTLE ARMENIA, Los Angeles—Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs announced the winning design for the Little Armenia Gateway Project, a community public art installation that will serve as the official welcome to the Little Armenia neighborhood in Hollywood.

Atanian Art Center, comprised of artist team Vladimir Atanian, Gor Atanian, and Armen Kazanchyan was selected as the winner. The awarded design can be reviewed here.

“For decades, Little Armenia has been a gateway to immigrants of Armenian heritage coming to Greater Los Angeles and this art installation will serve to not only celebrate our diverse cultural heritage, but also acknowledge the amazing contributions of one of the largest Armenian populations anywhere in the entire country,” said Councilmember O’Farrell. “I want to congratulate the winning design team, and extend my sincerest appreciation to all the artists and panelists who participated in this contest.”

“We are thrilled this public art installation resonated so well with the community,” said

Danielle Brazell, General Manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. “We look forward to seeing this important Gateway project honoring our citizens of Armenian heritage come to fruition.”

The budget for the public art project is $350,000, and must cover all expenses associated with the design, fabrication, and installation of the artwork. The City will prepare the site for the artist team for the purpose of supporting and facilitating the project. Funding for the project is provided by the City of Los Angeles and the Arts Development Fee Trust Fund, which was revived under the leadership of Councilmember O’Farrell and his colleagues.

The Office of Councilmember O’Farrell, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Bureau of Engineering, CalTrans, and the awarded artist team will immediately begin collaboration on the implementation phase of this project.