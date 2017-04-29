Turkey Blocks Access to Wikipedia

ANKARA, Turkey—A Turkish court on April 29 officially blocked access to Wikipedia, in the state’s continued purge against the media.

According to Turkey’s Communications Ministry, Wikipedia was running a “smear campaign” against the state, given that the website refused to remove “anti-Turkish” information.

When users try to access the a free online encyclopedia, “The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country,” it said.

Turkey said they would lift the ban if Wikipedia meets Turkey’s demands.

“Access to information is a fundamental human right,” founder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales said in support of Turkey’s citizens. “Turkish people I will always stand with you to fight for this right.”

Turkish authorities have in the past blocked social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, typically during of events deemed a threat to national security.