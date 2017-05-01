Spanish City of Villena Recognizes Armenian Genocide

VILLENA, Spain—The Spanish city of Villena on April 28 officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain announced on a Facebook post.
The bill passed with 11 for, seven against, with three abstained votes.
Their vote comes about three months after the Spanish city of Sabadell recognized the genocide, with all political party heads signing the bill.
Approximately 30 Spanish cities have officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.
