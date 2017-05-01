ANCA Glendale Organizes Camp Darfur Exhibit in GUSD High Schools

Individual tents dedicated to each Genocide exhibit information, pictures, news articles, personal encounters and survival testimony. By entering the tents, students become immersed into the sobering realties of each tragedy. Student reads testimonies of victims of genocide Students read testimonies of victims of genocide ANCA Glendale and GUSD Board of Education organizers of Camp Darfur

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) in conjunction with Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Education, organized Camp Darfur Exhibits in Glendale High School on March 29, in Clark Magnet High School on April 6, and in Herbert Hoover High School on April 17.

Camp Darfur is an interactive genocide awareness and educational exhibit hosted by the non-profit organization iACT. The purpose of the exhibit is to bring attention to the ongoing genocide in Darfur, Sudan, by placing it in an historical context with the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Colombian Genocide, the Rwandan Genocide, and Bosnian Genocide. This traveling refugee camp raises awareness and examines Sudan’s Darfur region and its humanitarian crisis and gives students the opportunity to discover their ability and power to make a difference.

Individual tents dedicated to each Genocide exhibit information, pictures, news articles, personal encounters and survival testimony. By entering the tents, students become immersed into the sobering realties of each tragedy. While the Camp Darfur exhibit puts genocide in the global context, it also makes the students’ experiences very unique. Over the years students have left messages on the tents, from words of encouragement and sorrow, to sheer astonishment at man’s inhumanity to man. Students are encouraged to sign petitions to end the cycle of genocide and are asked to reflect on their experiences by answering questions. The exhibit is both an educational and an emotional experience for young students.

“Camp Darfur Exhibit at our school sites had a huge impact on students as well as teachers and staff. The visuals and the facts about all Genocides which happened in the 20th Century, helped the students understand the importance of becoming proactive human beings in stopping and preventing future atrocities all over the world. After reading the students’ reflections, it was evident that the exhibit sparked a sense of care and kindness in all the students who participated. I’d like to thank Camp Darfur Exhibit organizers and ANCA Glendale for providing this educational opportunity to our high school students,” stated GUSD Board of Education President, Dr. Armina Gharpetian.

“Every spring, during the month of April the City of Glendale commemorates the Armenian Genocide. We at ANCA Glendale believe that genocide education is very important for our students, and think that the interactive approach of the Camp Darfur exhibit is a very impactful way of teaching students about not only the Armenian Genocide, but also and unfortunately, about genocides from around the world. Glendale, Clark Magnet and Hoover High Schools’ students were very interested in the exhibit and signed petitions and pledges against the crimes of genocide. We hope to continue featuring this exhibit for the upcoming years while adding Glendale Community College as a campus where the exhibit will be presented,” stated ANCA Glendale Board Member, Lucy Petrosian.

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Visit ancaglendale.org for more information.