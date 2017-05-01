AUA Lecturer Raffi Meneshian Receives Boghos Noubar Medal

YEREVAN—On April 20, American University of Armenia (AUA) Lecturer Raffi Meneshian received the Boghos Noubar Medal, which was presented to him by the Republic of Armenia’s Minister of the Diaspora, Hranush Hakobyan. The award was granted for his charitable acts and community service in Armenia and the Diaspora, as well as for his efforts in the preservation of the Armenian identity.

Meneshian expressed his gratitude for receiving the award, saying, “I am humbled to receive the Boghos Noubar Medal from the Ministry of Diaspora. I share this honor with all of the musicians with whom I’ve worked with. Their artistry keeps our musical traditions alive.”

The award ceremony coincided with the presentation of Vigen Hovsepyan’s first album of Armenian folk songs, “Echoes.” The album was produced by Meneshian and the label he founded, Pomegranate Music. Minister Hakobyan noted that, “Vigen Hovsepyan has captured the hearts of Armenians with his performances.”

When speaking about the album, Meneshian noted, “Vigen’s album is unique in that he has recorded many folk songs, which are rarely heard anymore. In reviving and presenting them to a new generation of listeners, one can appreciate the timeless nature and lasting power of our Armenian folk traditions. Yet, “Echoes” is not just about preserving our culture; rather, it is about taking folk traditions and approaching it from a fresh and innovative perspective musically. This way, music enthusiasts can enjoy our music on a global stage.”

