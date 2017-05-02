Armenia, US Exchange Messages on 25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson exchanged messages on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, announced the press service of the Foreign Ministry on May 2.

Nalbandian in his message said that during the past quarter century, Armenia and the U.S. have established friendly relations based on mutual trust and respect and have recorded numerous achievements in different spheres.

He further stated that the U.S. was the first country to open an embassy in Yerevan and stood with the newly independent state, including by large-scale assistance which were vital during the first years of statehood.

Nalbandian noted that the high-level interstate political dialogue continues to develop. The two states closely cooperate in international organizations and bring their contribution to international efforts of finding solutions to common challenges and threats.

The Foreign Minister expressed conviction that the Armenian-American interstate commission and the Trade and Investments Council are productive formats for the progress of economic cooperation. He also noted that the U.S. development and investment programs in Armenia are an important component of bilateral cooperation.

Nalbandian noted that Armenia always highlights the role of the U.S. as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair state aim for peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, while Tillerson reiterated the commitment of the United States regarding the conflict.

He also emphasized the significant contribution the American-Armenian community has had in the two states, expressing confidence that the Armenian community will continue to serve as a key bridge of Armenian-American partnership.

Tillerson in turn noted that the American-Armenian community makes valuable contributions to the development of Armenia and U.S. relations.

The Secretary of State stated that the U.S. will continue to cooperate with the Armenian government, with businesses, and civil society to implement initiatives aimed at security, democracy and economic development.

Referring to the growing economic cooperation between Armenia and the USA, Tillerson noted that American investments in Armenia have reached a historical peak in recent years and expressed optimism over further enhancement of trade and economic partnership.