Ateshian Advises Cooperation with Authorities in Patriarchal Elections

YEREVAN (Armenpress)— General Vicar of the Istanbul Patriarchate Archbishop Aram Ateshian thinks that they should work in coordination with authorities over the organization of the Patriarchal elections, reported Istanbul-based “Zhamanak” daily.

Referring to the meetings with the chairman of the Religious Council Bishop Sahak Mashalian on May 28 and 30, Ateshian said, “As religious people we have no and can have no personal issues. As two high ranking clerics we bear the entire burden of the Patriarchal seat on our shoulders. I accept that we approach to the existing problems and the prospects of their solutions with different mentalities, but I hope that we will be able to find a way out by fraternal spirit, unified and constructive efforts.”

Speaking about the hint made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his April 24 address, the Vicar assessed is a positive move. “It’s clear that the hint in Erdoğan’s commandment does not mean to immediately initiate the elections, but it’s an important precondition for finding a positive solution to our problem,” he said.

Ateshian informed that he does not avoid from the elections to be held. “I do not avoid the elections, but getting ahead the developments will not bring any solution for our problems. If we work in collaboration with respective bodies, everything will go on easier and smoother,” he concluded.