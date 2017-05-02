Aram I Presents Vision for Syrian Armenian Community

ANTELIAS, Lebanon (Armenpress)—His Holiness presented his visions over recovery of Syrian-Armenians to the spiritual and community representatives of Armenians of Syria and during a meeting of representatives of several organizations which have been providing assistance to the Syrian-Armenians in the past years.

Aram I sees the recovery of Syrian-Armenians through helping needy families, reconstructing damaged homes and giving a new life to Armenian structures.

“The signals inside the country inspire some hopes in this sense, therefore, we must be filled with hope and belief to these works,” said Aram I. “By recovery I don’t only mean to rebuild what has been damaged: recovery means to significantly value our current life with its positive and negative sides, to reorganize our community structures. The recovery must be designed and carried out with a comprehensive approach.”

His Holiness proposed the relief in four structures: assistance to small and medium enterprises and development of loan programs, support for reorganization and revival of national structures, renovation of damaged buildings, financial assistance to needy families.

It is necessary to establish a central committee with participation of spiritual leaders, parties and charity organizations of three communities, he said.

In order to implement the programs more coordinated and establish a consistent contact between the sides, His Holiness highlighted the need to establish an office in Aleppo.