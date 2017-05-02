ANCA East Valley Launches Externship Program for Students

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—The ANCA San Fernando Valley East Chapter (ANCA- SFVE) launched a new Externship Program this month to match students in and around the eastern San Fernando Valley from a myriad of majors to internships around the city. This is the first program of its kind by the ANCA-SFVE.

Accepted students will be assigned to internship positions related to their field of study ranging from law and public policy to information technology, healthcare, accounting, management, engineering and other sectors. Applicants should be current college students, recent college or high school graduates, or graduating high school seniors.

The externship program has begun accepting applicants on a rolling basis. There will be no deadline to submit applications; however, potential participants are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible for the best chance of securing summer internships. Applicants are expected to complete a minimum of 2 months with their externship. Students wishing to apply should email the ANCA-SFVE at info@ancavalley.org or call at 1(818) 747-8006.

“We are eager to launch this program and expand our efforts aimed at developing and advancing opportunities for the growing Armenian community in the eastern San Fernando Valley. This program will facilitate the entry into the working world for students and recent grads. As college admissions and securing internships becomes more and more competitive, it is our responsibility to support our young, bright minds and invest in our future,” said Levon Baronian, chairperson of the ANCA-SFVE.

This opportunity is not only meant to add real world experience to the resumes of students but also to foster community and network building among Armenian-American youth and members of the ANCA-SFVE.

The ANCA-SFVE is one of over a dozen chapters of the ANCA. It serves the San Fernando Valley communities east of Interstate 405 in the City of Los Angeles.