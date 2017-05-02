Eternal Valley Breaks Ground on New Armenian Garden

NEWHALL, Calif.—Honoring its commitment to provide a welcoming environment for everyone in the communities it serves, Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, a local Dignity Memorial provider, announced that it will build a special garden designed specifically to honor traditions and beliefs in the Armenian culture. A small ground-breaking for the new Garden of Sardarabad and the commemorative monument, was celebrated on April 19 with members of the community and clergy who consecrated the grounds.

“At Eternal Valley we recognize that there are many varied beliefs and traditions for honoring and remembering lost family and friends,” said Curtis Woods, II, general manager of Eternal Valley Memorial Park. “The Garden of Sardarabad is an example of our dedication to understanding, working with, and serving the diverse cultures of our neighbors and the communities we serve.”

The groundbreaking was celebrated by Arthur Keledjian, Market Sales Manager, Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Father Serovpe Alanjian, St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in Santa Clarita, His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, St. Leon Armenian Apostolic Church in Burbank, Father Shnork Demirjiam, St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys, Curtis Woods, General Manager, Eternal Valley Memorial Park.

The Garden of Sardarabad is expected to be completed by December 2017. Eternal Valley is currently accepting pre-developed sales with special discounts. For more information, call (626)590-7528.