Woman Gives Birth to Quintuplets in Yerevan

YEREVAN—Lusine Poghosyan of Medsamor gave birth to quintuplets at the Erebuni Medical Center on Tuesday, announced Armenia’s Ministry of Health. Born at 28 weeks, the babies—four females and one male—weigh between 600 and 900 grams.

The ministry reported that the quintuplets are in critical condition, and are being given special care. Two have been transported to the Muratsan Medical Hospital and are being kept in artificial wombs.

One baby was sent to the Maternal and Child Health Protection Research Center of St. Mary’s Medical Hospital for breathing assistance, and has since been able to breathe on her own.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will provide the family 7.5 million AMD (about $15,000) of financial aid.