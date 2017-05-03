Italian, Spanish Cities Recognize Armenian Genocide

TOLFA, Italy/CULLERA, Spain—The Spanish city of Cullera and the Italian town of Tolfa have officially recognized the Armenian genocide.

Tolfa’s city council on Tuesday passed a bill after working with Assoarmeni, a coalition of Armenian groups in Italy.

Mayor Luigi Landi during the council session said that Tolfa has always respected the memory of the Armenians killed in the genocide.

Armenian community members thanked the municipality for the humanitarian move. Also on Tuesday, an Armenian khachkar (cross-stone) was consecrated in the town’s park.

Cullera’s city council vote comes five days after the city of Villena recognized the Armenian Genocide. Villena and Cullera are two of over 30 Spanish cities that have condemned the first genocide of the 20th century.