Large Tomb Excavated in Artsakh, Parthian Coins Discovered

YEREVAN (Armenpress)— An Armenian team excavated a large tomb in Tigranakert, Artsakh where four silver Parthian coins were found, said the head of the excavation team Hamlet Petrosyan during a press conference in Yerevan.

He said they also expect to find Tigran Mets’ coins, if works continue at this pace. If financial resources are increased, the team will be able to open the entrance of the fortress which was built by Tigran Mets. Records are expected to be found there.

The team also began excavations in the Handaberd monastery, where the true Armenianness of Karvajar is shown.

More than 70 Armenian records and more than 120 cross-stones have been discovered. A book has been published documenting these findings entitled “The Handaberd Monastery and excavations.”

During the press conference, Petrosyan said that as a result of excavations in Shushi, it was possible to prove that a commercial road existed in the 12th and 13th centuries in the Hnot Gorge.

Archaeological excavations will be carried out this year also in Tigranakert. Only 3-4% of this culturally and politically significant site has been researched.

The non-recognition of Artsakh impacts the organization of researching cultural values, said Petrosyan during a press conference, adding that international cooperation is rather difficult.

“The Artsakhi authorities pay special attention to local archaeological works. But there is an issue of expanding financial possibilities. The fact that Artsakh isn’t politically recognized, we’re unable to create international cooperation. Individual researchers arrive and cooperate with us, but they are represented as individuals not institutions,” Petrosyan said

According to Petrosyan–also head of the Yerevan State University Cultural Studies department–the fact that Artsakh is unrecognized impacts the organization of research of cultural and historic-archaeological values.

“10 million drams are scheduled for excavations in Tigranakert this year. With these resources, it will be possible to work for approximately 25 days, at least seven of which we will provide for general archaeological clearing,” Petrosyan said.

“We haven’t opened the entrance of Tigranakert’s castle till now, it is quite possible that a record exists there, we are also unable to carry out wide excavations in the tomb field,” he said.

“Historic facts are very important when dealing with Azerbaijan, the archaeologist said. “Azerbaijan is always emphasizing that these lands are historically Azerbaijani and, while Armenians are convinced it is the fatherland of Armenians. Meaning the research of Tigranakert is getting some political shade regardless, despite the fact that the research team is trying to keep the excavation as academic as possible.”

The initial excavations of Tigranakert began back in 2006, upon the initiative of Petrosyan.