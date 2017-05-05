Murderer of Gyumri Family to Serve Life Sentence in Russia

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Russian soldier Valery Permyakov, who was sentenced to life for murdering a family of seven in Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri, will serve the sentence in Russia, RIA Novosti reported on Friday.



“In a situation, where there are two verdicts by the Armenian and Russian courts, we’re holding discussions with the Russian side to find necessary legal solutions to ensure the execution of Permyakov’s sentence,” said Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan.



Yervand Varosyan, the lawyer who represents the legal successors of the Avetisyan family, says the news should come as no surprise. He reminded that Permyakov had been under Russian jurisdiction from the day of his detention, as he was detained by Russian law-enforcers.



The legal successors are preparing to file an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights connected with Russia’s responsibility, the lawyer said.



The family, including a six-month-old baby, was killed as a result of an armed assault on January 12, 2015.



Permyakov was arrested and later charged with the murder of two or more persons under the Armenian Criminal Code.



On August 12, Permyakov was found guilty of desertion, theft of weapons and sentenced to 10 years in prison.



The murder case was singled out for considering it in a separate procedure and passed to the Armenian authorities.



On October 13, Permyakov was found sane. According to experts, he was not in the heat of passion while committing the crime. He also could recognize the consequences of his actions.



On October 16, Permyakov was additionally charged with armed assault, home-invasion robbery and attempted border crossing.