Artsakh Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Shushi Liberation

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Celebrations took place in Stepanakert and Shushi dedicated to Victory Day on May 9, the 25th anniversary of the Artsakh Defense Army and the liberation of Shushi.

On Tuesday morning, community members, governmental figures, and visitors of Artsakh took part in an organized march to the Stepanakert Memorial to pay tribute to the memory the fallen soldiers of the Artsakh Liberation War.

Armenian president Serzh Sarkisian participated in the events.

Sarkisian also and laid flowers at Artsakh War tank memorial and later at late Artsakh War military commander Vazgen Sargsyan’s memorial statue.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian in his congratulatory address on Tuesday said that it is through victories like the Liberation of Shushi that reveal the courage of the Artsakh and Armenian people and their selfless love towards the homeland.

“The feat of our legendary fathers and grandfathers in the Great Patriotic War has always granted us pride and has become a landmark for us leading to new victories,” read part of Sahakian’s message. “We have liberated Shushi having in sight their heroic example that instilled unshakable faith towards our own strength and victories of justice, have taught us to be steadfast and resolute, and ready to struggle and be determined.”

Sahakian called the Artsakh Liberation War “one of the greatest victories of the Armenian people,” and today are proud to have “a generation of aweless young people who place above all the defense of homeland’s borders and the security of the native people.”

“Honor and glory to our martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the sacred mission of defending the Motherland!” Sahakian concluded.

Later in the day, a concert was held at the Vazgen Sargsyan Square in Shushi as well as the “Town of Arts and Crafts” exhibition.