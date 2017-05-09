Victory Day Parade Takes Place in Gyumri

GYUMRI, Armenia (Armenpress)—Gyumri celebrated Victory Day on May 9 in a parade leading to the Mother Armenia memorial complex.

Representatives of the municipality paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers of the Great Patriotic War and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame. Like previous years, the event was attended by war veterans.

“I warmly congratulate all of us on the Victory and Peace Day, said the Governor of Shirak province Hovsep Simonyan. “The month of May became a symbol of victories, heroic deeds, unity in the history of the Armenian people. Victory Day has a double meaning for us as we celebrate not only the Great Victory Day against fascism, but also another important event: the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi,” he said, wishing good health, happiness and peace to the war veterans.

The Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan also congratulated the event participants. Thereafter, the Armenian Armed Forces and Gyumri’s 102nd Russian military base troops held a joint parade.