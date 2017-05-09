AYF Junior Achievers Program Now Accepting Nominations for Second Cycle

GLENDALE—The Armenian Youth Federation Juniors Central Council (AYF JCC) announced that it is now accepting nominations for its Junior Achievers Program, established to motivate and encourage its members to excel in academic and career related pursuits.

Now in its second cycle, the aptly named “Junior Achievers,” the program aims to highlight and encourage AYF Juniors members’ advancement in the areas of technology/sciences, civic activism, arts, media, and athletics.

“As a part of our organizational mission, the AYF Juniors organization strives to enrich its members with experiences, information and resources they cannot get elsewhere,” said Saro Shirinian, chairman of the AYF JCC. “Last year’s inaugural cycle of the Junior Achievers program awarded six AYF Junior members across five categories special recognition, a scholarship and a meeting with accomplished and successful individuals from pertinent industries.”

The program aims to identify young Armenians who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in the classroom, through extracurricular activities or through volunteerism.

Nominations for consideration as Junior Achievers are submitted by members to the AYF JCC through chapter directors. The JCC reviews the nominations it receives and selects finalists who are then interviewed individually to select the winner for each of the five categories.

“In addition to investing in our members, we view the Junior Achievers program as a vehicle through which we can encourage and motivate our youth to not only pursue education and careers in fields of influence, but to also strive to be the very best in these fields,” said Shirinian.

“The opportunity to meet with Sona Movsesian of the Conan O’Brien Show left a lasting impression on me,” said Sevag Roohinian star of the film “Aram Aram” and the winner of the media category last year. “To be given direct access to insight from a successful industry figure was very helpful to me.”

“We have all seen the positive influence recognizable leaders can bring to issues of importance to the Armenian community,” said AYF Montebello Juniors Chapter Director Razmig Sarkissian. “Michael Aram in arts, Alexis Ohanian in IT, and Adrin Nazarian in politics are just a few examples of exemplary citizens using their success for the benefit of the community. I view the Junior Achievers program as an organized effort to get our youth to think about and pursue excellence in academia and careers.”

Those interested in submitting nominations should obtain the required forms from their chapter directors and submit by June 19, 2017.

The AYF Juniors strives to nourish its members with experiences, information and resources to become ambitious and successful in their pursuit of civic, academic and career excellence, so they are best equipped to serve our communities, nation and cause.