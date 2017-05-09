ANCA-WR Welcomes New Intern Shant Eulmessekian

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA-WR) is proud to welcome a dedicated and bright student, Shant Eulmessekian, a current student at Glendale Community College (GCC) to participate in the Spring 2017 internship program.

“The ANCA-WR Internship Program focuses on the Armenian-American issues in the political arena on all levels. It allows you to discover skills and talents about yourself by allowing you to express the flexibility of the mind through the exploration of subjective conscious experiences. I’m excited for Shant and what he’s going to learn throughout the entirety of the program,” stated Lori Sinanian, Project Coordinator at ANCA-WR.

Eulmessekian is an avid member of the Associated Student body, and was recently appointed as a Senator of Activities. His consistent 4.0 GPA and involvement in community service activities has earned him a spot in GCC’s Scholars Program. Eulmessekian has been taking piano lessons for the past 13 years, and enjoys playing pieces by Beethoven and Gomidas. He also enjoys writing poetry and short stories. His most recent work, “The Golden Years,” was recently published in the Glendale Community College Scholars Journal. Eulmessekian is seeking to attend University of California, Los Angeles in the near future for a political science degree.

“An opportunity to work closely with a dedicated team who share your common values is a wonderful place to grow and learn,” said Eulmessekian. “Within the first few weeks I can already see that this internship will be a catalyst to my character. The various workshops that they provide exemplify the fact that the focus of the internship is to help make you grow,” he added.

College students or recent college graduates interested in learning more or applying to the ANCA-WR Internship Program may do so online at www.ancawr.org/internship. Applications are accepted year-round. Deadline for the fall session is September 20, 2017.

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.