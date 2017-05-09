ANCA-WR and Local Chapters Endorse Gil Cedillo For City Council

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region along with its Hollywood and San Gabriel Valley local chapters have announced their joint endorsement of Gil Cedillo in his re-election race for Los Angeles City Council, District 1.

“The decision to endorse Gil Ceddilo was made after representatives from the ANCA Western Region, Hollywood and San Gabriel chapters reviewed his record of advocacy for the Armenian American community and met with the council member to discuss issues important to our respective communities” remarked ANCA-WR Chairperson Nora Hovsepian.

Councilmember Cedillo stated, “I am honored to receive the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s endorsement. I look forward to continue working with ANCA on issues that are important to the Armenian-American community at the local, state, and national level.”

Cedillo has proven himself a champion for the working poor and a public servant who brings people together to make strong public policy. In May, 2013, Gil Cedillo was elected to the Los Angeles City Council, representing the First District. He brings 14 years of legislative experience to the City Council having served in the California State Assembly and the State Senate.

Councilmember Gil Cedillo was elected with a broad coalition, which included both labor and business, representing his ability to bring people together to solve problems. He is inspired by solid support from residents representing the rich ethnic diversity of the First District. Cedillo has also been a strong supporter of the Armenian community, supporting local Armenian mayoral and assembly candidates, while advocating for Armenian genocide education.

ANCA-Hollywood Chairperson Lara Yeretsian further stated, “we look to build furtherupon the relationship between the Armenian-American community and Councilmember Cedillo. We are excited to endorse the councilmember and work towards addressing vital issues in our community.”

The 1st District includes the neighborhoods of Glassell Park, Cypress Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon, Elysian Park, Echo Park, Westlake, Angelino Heights, Lafayette Park, Chinatown, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, and Pico Union. Zip codes for the district include: 90042, 90041, 90065, 90031, 90012, 90026, 90017, 90057, 90015, 90005, 90006, and 90007.

The ANCA-Western Region had previously also endorsed Karo Torossian for LA City Council District 7, Steve Zimmer for LAUSD Board District 4, and Imelda Padilla for LAUSD Board District 6.

In order to vote in the May 16th elections, you must be registered. Registered voters may vote from home by requesting a vote by mail ballot before the May 9 deadline at clerk.lacity.org/election or on Election Day from 7a.m. to 8 p.m. at the polls. For more information on candidates, the elections and how to vote, visit us at anca.org.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the leading advocacy organization advancing the interests of the Armenian-American community. In this capacity, we believe it is our duty and obligation to engage in a vigorous endorsement process by evaluating and interviewing candidates for political offices which are of importance to us, and then choosing to endorse those candidates who we believe share our interests and concerns.