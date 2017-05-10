Body of Drowned Soldier Still Missing

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (News.am)—The body of Artsakh soldier Ruben Mnatsakanyan who drowned in the Sarsang Reservoir on Monday has not yet been found, a representative of the army said.
Defense Army servicemen Ruben Barseghyan (born 1998), Rafael Bisharyan (born 1997) and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (born in 1998) drowned in the reservoir following a car accident in the northern direction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Army on Monday morning.
The search continues, spokesperson for Artsakh Defense Army Senor Hasratyan said, adding that a statement will be released following developments.
