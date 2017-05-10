AEF Scholarship Recipients Give Back to Their Community

YEREVAN—Armenian Educational Foundation’s (AEF) scholarship recipients participated in the annual cleanup of flowers laid at the Genocide Memorial on April 24. The students gathered the flowers and removed the petals from the stems. The stems are used to make compost, and the petals – to make recycled paper. The compost is used for the treatment of the soil in the Genocide Memorial Park, while the handmade recycled paper is used to make certificates or postcards.

The event combines the idea of giving these flowers a new lease on life and the environmental mission that promotes recycling.

A few days after cleaning the flowers at the Genocide Monument, our students visited soldiers on duty to gift books and pastries and participated in picking up trash at Botanical Gardens.

AEF is proud of its scholarship students for providing this community service each year following April 24th commemoration and continuously volunteering at various community services.