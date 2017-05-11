Azerbaijani Forces Attack Shant TV Crew, Cameraman Injured

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Shant TV cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded around 6pm on Thursday after Azerbaijani forces fired at the crew’s vehicle in the northern direction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic and Azerbaijani border, also known as the line of contact.

Atoyan was reportedly shot in the leg and was immediately transported to the military hospital in Stepanakert to undergo surgery.

Admitting to the shooting, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that they opened fire in response to shooting toward Azerbaijani positions.

“The car was shot at from a long-range sniper rifle,” Vitali Balasanyan, Artsakh’s National Security Council secretary told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Davit Babayan said that Azerbaijani troops stationed nearby deliberately targeted the civilian vehicle. “They knew that it was carrying journalists,” he said.

Atoyan and his crew were visiting army positions on assignment.

The Defense Army announced that investigation of the incident is underway.