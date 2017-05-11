Armenia Refutes Accusations of Failure to Prevent OSCE Office Closure

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Armenia has always been in favor of the extension of mandate of the OSCE Office in Yerevan, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said after accusations of failure to prevent the closure of the Office in Armenia.

“Those who declare that Armenia, namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have not taken steps to ensure the extension of the mandate, do not understand the processes taking place within the OSCE,” Balayan said.

He further stated that “they are not aware of the statements made by the current Austrian and the previous German chairmanships of the OSCE and the European Union.”

Armenia was fighting for the continuation of the OSCE’s activity in the country until the last second,” Balayan stressed.

The Spokesman said the accusations are “void and have nothing to do with reality.”