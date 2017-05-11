Azerbaijan Continues Artillery Fire; Moves Tanks Towards Talish

Entrance to the village of Talish in the Artsakh Republic (Photo: Artsakhpress)
STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Azerbaijani forces fired 1,700 shots toward Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic positions on the night of May 10-11, violating the ceasefire more than 65 times, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

In addition to the ceasefire violation, ten Azerbaijani tanks moved toward the village of Talish at around 1:30 p.m. The tanks later–around 2:55 p.m.–returned to their initial positions.

Azerbaijani forces fired a 82mm mortar (4 shells) and D-44 cannons (8 shells) toward the Martakert region.

“The front divisions of the Artsakh Defense Army took necessary measures to defend the borders. Activity on the line of contact is currently at ease,” concluded the press release.

One Comment;

  1. State of Emergency said:

    As long as our so-called ally Russia makes contradictory statements everyday, another large scale attack will happen sooner or later.

    Reply

