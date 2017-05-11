Funeral Notice: Kevork K. Tashjian

KEVORK K. TASHJIAN

Born in 1940, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Kevork Tashjian, which took place on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Funeral and burial services will take place on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 3 p.m., at Church of the Hills, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shoghig Tashjian

Son, Dr. George Tashjian and Family

Daughter, Dr. Christine Tashjian and fiancee Daniel Mora

Brother-in-law, Garo and Rozine Paglayan

Nephew, Norig and Talar Paglayan and children

Nephew, Viken and Rosette Paglayan and children

Niece, Sharla and David Faddoul (New York)

Brother, Very Reverend Jirayr Tashjian (Paris)

Sister, Elize and Greg Jevardian

Niece, Anna-Maria Whitaker and children

Niece, Lorig and David Touloumian and children

Brother, Khachig and Hilda Tashjian

Nephew, Dr. Vartan Tashjian

Niece, Linda-Hourig Tashjian

Niece, Naro Tashjian-Sigler and family (Detroit)

Sister, Arpi and Robert Barsam

Nephew, Dr. Raffi and Hasmig Barsam and children

Niece, Tina and William Fuentes and children

Helena and John Tokatlian and children

Sister, Lena and Nourel Beylerian (Canada)

Niece, Maral and Ara Nalbandian and children (Canada)

Niece, Talar and Dan Deditch and child (Canada)

Nephew, Haig-Ashod and families (Canada)

Mrs. Rosemary Ouzounian

Mrs. Janet Zakari and family

Steve and Diana Arklin

Vazken and Silva Saghbazarian

And the entire Tashjian, Paglayan, Dabbaghian, tokatlian, Barsam, Touloumian, Whitaker, Nalbandian, Melidonian and Mora families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. John Armenian Church, 1201 N. Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038.