Funeral Notice: Kevork K. Tashjian

KEVORK K. TASHJIAN
Born in 1940, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Kevork Tashjian, which took place on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Funeral and burial services will take place on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 3 p.m., at Church of the Hills, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Shoghig Tashjian
Son, Dr. George Tashjian and Family
Daughter, Dr. Christine Tashjian and fiancee Daniel Mora
Brother-in-law, Garo and Rozine Paglayan
Nephew, Norig and Talar Paglayan and children
Nephew, Viken and Rosette Paglayan and children
Niece, Sharla and David Faddoul (New York)
Brother, Very Reverend Jirayr Tashjian (Paris)
Sister, Elize and Greg Jevardian
Niece, Anna-Maria Whitaker and children
Niece, Lorig and David Touloumian and children
Brother, Khachig and Hilda Tashjian
Nephew, Dr. Vartan Tashjian
Niece, Linda-Hourig Tashjian
Niece, Naro Tashjian-Sigler and family (Detroit)
Sister, Arpi and Robert Barsam
Nephew, Dr. Raffi and Hasmig Barsam and children
Niece, Tina and William Fuentes and children
Helena and John Tokatlian and children
Sister, Lena and Nourel Beylerian (Canada)
Niece, Maral and Ara Nalbandian and children (Canada)
Niece, Talar and Dan Deditch and child (Canada)
Nephew, Haig-Ashod and families (Canada)
Mrs. Rosemary Ouzounian
Mrs. Janet Zakari and family
Steve and Diana Arklin
Vazken and Silva Saghbazarian
And the entire Tashjian, Paglayan, Dabbaghian, tokatlian, Barsam, Touloumian, Whitaker, Nalbandian, Melidonian and Mora families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. John Armenian Church, 1201 N. Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.