Funeral Notice: Hermine Melkisetian Peltekian

HERMINE MELKISETIAN PELTEKIAN

Born on April 4 30, 1926, Iskenderoun

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Hermine Peltekian, which took place on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Viewing service will take place on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., at Old North Church and burial will follow at the Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her:

Son, Sahag and Annette Peltekian

Daughter, Veronica and Arman Baghgedjian

Grandchildren, Assadour and Alineh Baghgedjian

Niece, Nonig and Raffi Bedoyan and family (Beirut)

Nephew, Ashod and Linda Khanoyan (Texas)

Niece, Noemi and Nazar Dawood and family (Texas)

Nephew, Albert and Linda Khanoyan and family (Texas)

Nephew, Ara and Mona Khanoyan and family (Dubai)

Nephew, Tro and Amy Peltekian and family (San Diego)

Sister-in-law, Rosine Peltekian and daughter, Shoghig and family (Beirut)

In-laws, Nazaret and Yeprouhi Baghgedjian

And the entire Peltekian, Baghgedjian, Bedoyan, Melkisetian, Khanoyan families, relatives and friends.

Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at Caesar Palace, 6723 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga, CA 91042.