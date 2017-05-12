US to Provide $1.4 Million for Energy Projects in Armenia

YEREVAN (Arka)—The US government will provide Armenia with $1.4 million for financing energy projects, said the Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

The government approved on May 11 the signing of an additional agreement with the US government on a more competitive and diverse private sector program.

“Under the agreement, the US government will provide Armenia with additional funding of over $1.4 million, which will be used to finance USAID projects in Armenia’s energy sector,” Karayan said.

The total amount of US grants for this program totals $62.6 million.