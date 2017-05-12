ANCA-Burbank Announces Additional Banquet Honorees

Organization to honor AYFers and Children’s Hospital LA at 9th Annual Banquet

BURBANK, Calif.—At its 9th Annual Banquet that will take place on May 21, 2017 at Anoush Banquet Hall, Armenian National Committee of America-Burbank (ANCA-B) will honor community youth activists, Nazeli Khodabakhsh and Ani Gharibian, along with Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, an LA area healthcare institution.

“We all recognize that for any community to thrive and to endure it needs to nurture its youth. CHLA and our youth leaders ensure that we educate our youth and keep them healthy, both physically and intellectually,” said Souzy Ohanian, co-chair of the Banquet committee. “On behalf of the Burbank community, ANCA-B is recognizing the positive impact our honorees have had on our youth.”

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to receive Johannes Lepsius Award

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a not-for-profit pediatric health care organization dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures. Located in the heart of Little Armenia, CHLA provides world-class medical care in our community and around the world. They treat children from Los Angeles and around the world, including over 9,000 Armenian children in the last five years.

Through medical missions, telemedicine efforts and partnerships with the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry and the Armenian Eye Care Project, CHLA’s staff of over 100 Armenian physicians, researchers, registered nurses and allied health professionals share their expertise and touch the lives of Armenian children locally and in Armenia.

Khodabakhsh and Gharibian to be presented Karekin Njteh Award

Nazeli Khodabakhsh: has been a member of the Armenian Youth Federation since 2011. She has served as the chair of the Burbank chapter, and is currently co-director of the Burbank AYF Juniors, and co-chair of the AYF Youth Corps committee. Nazeli earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Diplomacy and World Affairs from Occidental College, and is pursuing a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Ani Gharibian: Ani was born in Armenia, and grew up in Estonia and the United States. Her love of Armenian language, history and cultural was instilled in her from a young age. This interest continued to grow as she joined the AYF, where she went on to hold various positions at local and regional levels. She has been co-director of the Burbank AYF Juniors chapter since 2013.

Ani holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in History from UCLA and a Masters of Sciences in Environment and Sustainable Development from the University College London.

Tickets to the Annual Banquet may be purchased from itsmyseat.com/ANCAB

The Armenian National Committee of America–Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.