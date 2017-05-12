Artsakh Foreign Minister Mirzoyan Meets with OSCE Official

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Karen Mirzoyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 12.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the current situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Mirzoyan drew attention to the cases of ceasefire violations, which have recently become frequent.

Further topics included the need for the immediate implementation of the agreements reached at the Summits in Vienna (May 16, 2016) and St. Petersburg (June 20, 2016) aimed at the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the establishment of mechanisms for investigating the incidents on the Line of Contact.

The parties also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.